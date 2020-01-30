The Shenron Dragon comes to life in an extraordinary Dragon Ball Z themed tattoo

Share it:

Many characters created by Akira Toriyama immediately entered the hearts of fans of Dragon Ball, from Goku to Vegeta, passing through Gohan, Piccolo or even Freeza. The tribute that a fan has reserved for one of the most iconic elements of the saga, however, is very particular, given that will remain forever with its creator.

We are obviously talking about the spectacular tattoo visible at the bottom of the article, made by Canadian professionals Bitz Tattoo for the Reddit user NightKrow666. The tattoo dedicated to Shenron dragon, one of the most iconic dragons in anime history, has in fact amazed other users because of the impressive attention to detail, as well as the proportions. The design has collected over 3000 upvotes to date.

The original "Dragon of the seven spheres" has always been one of the recurring elements of the Toriyama saga, as well as one of the few secondary characters to appear in all the series, besides obviously the components of the Z Warriors. The legendary beast however is not new to this type of tribute, you will remember that the PSG fans evoked the creature with a beautiful choreography a short time ago.

And what do you think of it? Do you like tattoo? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the anime then, we advise you to take a look at the latest news regarding Dragon Ball Super 2.