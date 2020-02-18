The She-Hulk series will be faithful to the comics judging by the description of the protagonist

Share it:

A new rumor would have revealed very interesting information for all those who look forward to the series She-hulk from Disney + that will introduce this heroine at UCM.

Regarding the origins of Jennifer Walters and her conversion to the powerful feminine version of Hulk, it is commented in The Illuminerdi that the seen in Marvel comics will adapt.

In this story the protagonist would need an urgent blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner after being shot, this will allow her to transform into a green monster similar to the one that lives inside her relative.

It is also mentioned that eventually the heroine ends up joining the Avengers, therefore we would see a direct relationship with the character of Mark Ruffalo and also with the organization that has starred in the first three phases of the UCM.

Currently Marvel would be looking for an actress between 26 and 34 years old with a strong comic character. Without finally seeing Hulk, hopefully it will be with the face of Ruffalo, who in the past said he wanted to appear in this adaptation.

The series is expected to start filming at some point to be determined this year and that we can see the first episodes in 2021. In the script is Jessica Gao, screenwriter for Rick and Morty.

Many of the debuting characters at UCM through television series will end up making the leap to the big screen since Marvel Studios plans go through merging this entire universe and telling a unique narrative through each series and movie. It will be necessary to see WandaVision to fully understand Doctor Strange and the madness multiverse, as Kevin Feige, creative director of all this amalgam of superhero stories from the Marvel factory, said at the time.