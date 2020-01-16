The share of royal weddings 2020 (perhaps) increases thanks to Kitty Spencer, do you know who Michael Lewis is?

Share it:

Between a scandal and a farewell, the British Royal Family always gives you great emotions. And if you widen your radar a little to the rest of the parentado by focusing the spotlight on the family Spencer and on the grandchildren of Lady Diana, you will have one of the most juicy news of all: according to some rumors Lady Kitty Spencer and its boyfriend Michael Lewis they will get married soon! The Express revealed that the fashion tycoon's wedding proposal arrived in South Africa before Christmas 2019 and that preparations would now be in full swing.

Although the news has not yet been confirmed by those directly involved, we already feel the scent of orange blossom in the air and above all of a full-blown royal wedding, even if Kitty Spencer actually only has the title of Lady (while her father Charles Spencer and his brother Louis are counts of Althorp) and is not directly part of Queen Elizabeth's clan.

Kitty Spencer, who is the boyfriend Michael Lewis who (maybe) will marry her

Kitty Spencer is a model affirmed, muse of Dolce & Gabbana and beloved on catwalks all over the world. After various relationships, including that with the Italian Niccolo Barattieri di San Pietro, Since 2018 Lady Kitty has been with Michael Lewis, head of the fashion empire Foshini Group with an estimated wealth of 80 million pounds. Not bad, right? The news is arguing above all for the age difference between Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis, about 32 years old: she turned 29, while he is 61 (almost 5 more than her father Charles, the brother of Lady D) and three children from a previous marriage. Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis they are in love, just see the photos taken during their holiday in South Africa where he lives and works when he is not in London and the family also approves: people close to Kitty say that he is a humble and kind person and they do not see the now that you officially enter the Spencer family.

Kitty Spencer has popped out in all her glory at Harry of Sussex wedding, his cousin: his vintage look like a diva from the past has affected everyone and since then his career in fashion has exploded, between fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana and travel around the world. The profile of Kitty Spencer on Instagram it's not a good window on her private life while she tells you a lot about her growing career: the story with Michael Lewis is keeping her secret and even the rumors about the wedding, at the moment, have not been confirmed.

You just have to wait for confirmation and the people close to this couple are sure that it will come soon: between this wedding and that of Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi the wedding 2020 share is fortunately saved.

