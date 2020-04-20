Entertainment

The Shang-Chi director shares a photo of the cast including Tony Leung

April 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
Just over a month ago, director Destin Daniel Cretton was faced with a global pandemic when he was preparing to launch its premiere at UCM with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the jump from Marvel Studios to Asian cinema that should be currently in full shooting.

Production halted just like thousands of projects in and out of Hollywood, but to calm down fans eager to learn more about the film, a photo of the main cast has been shared.

In the photograph, together with the director, we can see the protagonist of this new story, Simu Liu, also the actress Awkwafina, one of the great revelations of recent cinema, and finally the legendary Tony Leung, who in this film will play the true Mandarin , different from the one played by Ben Kingsley in Iron Man 3.

Liu recently joked by publishing a montage in which he is seen as another superhero, in this case Green Lantern, part of the DC Comics catalog of heroes. In the montage he appears in armor more worthy of Iron Man than the character he emulates.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be ready in theaters on May 7, 2021 after each and every date of the UCM phase 4 has been moved due to stopped productions and releases postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

