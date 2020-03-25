The "Sexy no Jutsu" returns to inflame the fans after the last episode of Boruto

Share it:

As you certainly know, after a long and – for many – exhausting wait, the animated series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has finally launched into the narrative arc of the Bandits Mujina, ready to follow the path already traveled in the manga, for the happiness of all the fans who awaited the great moment.

Anyone who has read the manga will know that the next episodes will bring with them high-level battles also accompanied by many small moments that will surely be appreciated by many, with the latest episode of the animated production which has been a clear example for everyone .

After having already seen him in action during the narrative arc that saw our Boruto go back in time, the much famous Sexy no Jutsu has in fact returned to show itself just during the last episode so far published. Boruto is now in the midst of his new mission, to guard Tento who, interested in the techniques of the ninja, prays to our hero so that the latter shows him his transformation technique. In an attempt to take the boy by surprise, Boruto decides to use his Sexy no Jutsu technique, then flanking everything with the Harem Jutsu. Apparently, however, Tento does not let himself be "tempted" by the trap, revealing that he is now accustomed to seeing beautiful girls, ironically the exact opposite of what happened to the fans, who let themselves go in the wider praise on social media.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that an ester-egg seen in Boruto Naruto Next Generations has recently been discovered, which would seem to indicate what will happen in the future of the saga. In addition, the latest episodes of Boruto Naruto Next Generations have made a lot of talk because of some events presented differently from the original timeline narrated in the manga.