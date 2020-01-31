The sexiest of the year: The forbidden PHOTOS of Celia Lora of 2019

Celia Lora, the controversial daughter of Alex and Chela Lora, did not miss the opportunity to delight his followers on social networks throughout 2019.

In particular it was Instagram the platform with which Celia Lora He stayed close to his fans, because that's where he has added around 5 million ‘followers’.

The lush Playmate It has been characterized by posing suggestively and with very little clothes, so it is recognized as one of the most sensual women in the middle of the show.

Such is the boldness of Celia Lora which has repeatedly challenged the censorship imposed on some social networks and has not hesitated to reveal its attributes.

Among the most successful publications are those photos where the influencer also poses with a wet shirt and no bra, so it leaves nothing to the imagination.

Even Celia Lora don't skimp on sending hot messages like the classic ‘Eat me’ or ‘Eat me’ which earned him more than 304 thousand ‘likes’.

Definitely Celia Lora It has established itself as one of the favorites of the public in 2019, so it is not ruled out that by 2020 it has prepared more surprises.

