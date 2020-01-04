 The seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere on February 17

Share it:

Disney + finally announces the release date of the seventh season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars", with which this mythical Star Wars series will return after fan requests for years, and that has resulted in 12 new episodes that will now help say a final goodbye to the series.

Within the Disnye + platform itself, therefore not publicly accessible to all, a video has been published that compiles many of the great Disney updates for the year 2020, but that goes one step beyond that other video that left us the bombing of the advance of WandaVision for 2020, because it reveals that the animated Star Wars series will return on February 17. The video reminds us that the second season of “The Mandalorian” It will also arrive that same year.

Lucasfilm's release plans for the episodes are not yet known, if we will have the 12 available at once at Disney +, or if they will be released in a staggered manner, week after week, as they have done with all the releases of their original series, and as we know it helps to talk more about the series for longer. In the event that it is the second, taking account, the last episode would arrive on May 4, Star Wars Day.