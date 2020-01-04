The seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars already has a release date on Disney +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the animated series, along with Rebels, which has more acceptance among fans of this saga. With the recent success of The Mandalorian and the confirmation of his second season, there are many fans who look forward to the Clone Wars continuing with a seventh season.

According to ComicBook, the official website of Disney has published a promotional video confirming that The Clone Wars will continue its adventures in February this year.

Since 2018 was announced during the Comic-Con of San Diego The premiere of a new season, fans have been wondering when it would see the light.

Dave Filoni He has directed and produced this series with Geroge Lucas since its inception. After the announcement of Clone Wars he told the Disney website the following:

"Personally, it is very rewarding. Any opportunity to put the final pieces of the story in place makes sense as a storyteller. I am happy for the opportunity to define these things and the end of this part of Clone Wars. It also makes me reflect about all the people I worked with over the years. It reinforces the things I learned from George. It reminds me of the important elements involved in creating Star Wars. "

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut its seventh season at Disney + next day February 17th.