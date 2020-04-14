 The seventh season of SHIELD Agents will premiere on May 27

Share it:

The ABC network surprises us with the announcement, which comes via THR, that the seventh and final season of the series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will be released next may 27th in United States.

This revelation comes in an entry dedicated to commenting on how the chain deals with its primetime in these times of pause in the film and television industry. ABC's response has been to bring forward those premieres that should arrive from June to the end of May. Thus, if the sixth season of the Marvel series premiered on June 7, 2019, instead of repeating a similar date, it will arrive earlier, on Wednesday, May 27 – that is, in about a month and a half -, in the strip hours from 10 to 11 pm

Taking up where he left the sixth season and the revelation of a Phil Coulson LMD version, Coulson and the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. They will go back in time to end up in New York City in 1931. With the new Zephyr poised to jump back in time at any time, the team must rush to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would spell disaster for the past, present and future of the world. During last year's Expo D23, they offered a preview of this season 7 which revealed that it begins sometime in the 1930s. The Chronicoms, using their advanced technology, are trying to infiltrate Earth using the human faces of persons.

Via information | THR