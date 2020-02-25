The Seventh Band very grateful to all its public seventh

Share it:

Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The Sinaloense rumbled throughout the Alberto Vega Chávez baseball stadium; On the stage of the Guamúchil 2020 Carnival, "The Wonders of India", The Seventh Band began its show as part of its 25th anniversary. They were received like all the prophets in their land with the warm applause of their audience, while the sky lit up with pyrotechnics.

"An anniversary dedicated to all our public that have endured us all the time, to all our families, to all the media, to everyone who has heard the music of The Seventh Band of course," Walter Gaxiola told El Debate , leader of the group who was also crowned last Thursday as King of Joy of the Carnestolendas.

To celebrate 25 years of experience, the best way was with music, lots of music. The Seventh Band performed corridos, ballads, songs to dance from beginning to end accompanied by fireworks; They also offered an acoustic session accompanied by their friends of the Northern Decree.

Before The Seventh Band took the stage, the party was in charge of the Third Line, Banda Patria Chica and Decree Norte group.

"We make our own essence, our own style, is what identifies the Seventh Band most in Mexico as well as in the United States," said Armando Lara one of the vocalists, highlighting that when they bring their music to all their countrymen in the American Union , they try to make them feel as if they were at home, "that they feel a part of our beautiful and beloved Mexico."

The 2020 record production of The Seventh Band is already cooking, "we are already recording the new album, in a matter of months it will already be on all digital platforms, songs come between ballads, rancheras, corridos, a very good album of The Seventh Band for our entire seventh audience. "