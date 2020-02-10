The Seven Short Stories Review: 7 stories before The Seven Deadly Sins

Share it:

By now the manga of The Seven Deadly Sins has become a small cult: a combination of medieval and Japanese epics, with a sprinkling of fanservice and a pantheon of creatures belonging to the realms of men, giants, fairies and demons. In short: a potpourri rather nourished by very disparate suggestions, born from the imagination of an author like Nakaba Suzuki which over the years has managed to carve out a considerable fan base. A mangaka with a peculiar style, cutting, epic and ironic at the same time: its vibrant trait has not always been properly translated by the animated series of The Seven Deadly Sins, due to two pleasant but not excellent seasons and a third part sunken from production levels unworthy of the value of the original work. While we await the conclusion of the epic of the Seven Deadly Sins, which should not be missing much, Star Comics has well thought of bringing to Italy a collection of seven self-contained mini stories made by Suzuki, inside which it is possible to retrace the evolution of his pencil and the typical characters of the Japanese designer.

Before the sins

The first story that opens the booklet, not surprisingly, is an embryonic version of the beginning of The Seven Deadly Sins. The assumption is the same, but the development is slightly different and – if we want – even a little more mature. In a few pages the meeting between Meliodas and Elizabeth is narrated with some variations compared to the final edition: first of all, the tone is visibly darker, and the grotesque is accompanied by an even more slimy representation of the Holy Knights.

Other differences are found mainly in the design of the Boar Hat (far from the tender carelessness of Mamma Hawk), in the weapon that holds the protagonist and even in the features of the Captain and in the character of the Princess. Meliodas is designed with a more adult and angular look, consequently less "friendly" and carefree than what we know; equally, Elizabeth is much more resolute, always naive and proud, but apparently more suffering and saddened. In just under 60 pages, therefore, a more serious start is staged in relation to the official edition, which does not skimp on fanservices and flashes of comedy, but which exploits a darker epic.

In some ways, our opinion, at least as regards the visual aspect, this first "version" of The Seven Deadly Sins has a charm perhaps more captivating than the original one. The remaining six stories in the volume indulge in dealing with various themes: from the typical romance of the shojo, up to a very short curtain with a brazenly comic taste which – according to the background that Suzuki himself describes between one chapter and another – was born as an erotic story and later completely changed genre. In essence, The Seven Short Stories summarizes in a single tankobon a good part of the versatility of the mangaka, which does not seem to express itself at its best in short stories: the impression is that many stories are simple style exercises, a narrative basis that waits to evolve into a larger format.

Styles and themes

The genre in which Suzuki juggles with less skill, as far as we are concerned, is the sentimental one. The story entitled Get lost, Pecorelle! – divided into two parts that tell two different plots – it is perhaps the least incisive, both for the ability to stage the love relationship and for the manifestation of the emotional disturbances of the characters involved.

On the other hand, the graphic style is pleasant: as we know, the mangaka has a fair talent in depicting the female protagonists, their curves and their expressiveness, and consequently manages to partially enhance their erotic charge. Quite peculiar it is Cowgirls vs Flying saucers: an absurd and extravagant '70s horror fantasy, yet unexpectedly pleasant to follow thanks to its mood from Z series films. Well designed and decidedly compelling, the story unfortunately ends on the most beautiful, intelligently teasing our curiosity.

The most complex, articulated and elaborate story is Memory of the Moon, born from Suzuki's passion for the martial arts films and prequels of the series Ultra Red, always by the same author. Epic and sad, with a style that is now dirty and now cleaner according to the situations you intend to stage, Memory of the Moon gives the idea of ​​being Suzuki's most "reasoned" story among those contained in the collection. Harmless and light, The Blizzard Axel instead it transports us to the world of figure skating, however declined in the tones of one shonen. For the occasion, the mangaka uses a fairly refined trait, useful to depict the delicacy of the typical movements of ice skating. Among all, the most foolish and funny is undoubtedly A Merciless Peasant Woman, which in a handful of cartoons elaborates a comic-demential curtain in which the two protagonists clearly resemble King it's at Elaine by The Seven Deadly Sins. Beyond the not always very high level of the stories, what manifests itself in reading the booklet is Suzuki's ability to vary his stylistic trait according to the themes of the story: the same malleability that is also evident in his most important manga success, where the drama often moves hand in hand with irony.