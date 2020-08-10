The Seven Deadly Sins Wrath of the Gods: Season 3 Review

Share it:

After analyzing the first episodes of the third season of the anime The Seven Deadly Sins, we are now ready to present you the full review. Unfortunately we anticipate immediately that this new round of episodes has not been able to focus satisfactorily on the merits that in the past have been able to capture the attention of a large number of spectators. The series, recently available on Netflix, is in some ways close to the third season of Castlevania, proving in several points excessively verbose and devoid of pathos. At the reins of the project we no longer find A-1 Pictures, as in previous seasons, but Deen study: the change of animation staff has also heavily influenced the technical sector of the production, enormously inferior to previous iterations.

Too dim light

Despite the excellent success achieved in Japan and the good response from the public also obtained in our country (especially thanks to the anime) it must certainly be specified that the work, from its origins, he never tried to focus on a particularly elaborate plot, opting instead for the most classic of battle shonen structures, with the protagonists committed to using their special skills to defeat increasingly stronger opponents.

If, however, in the first two seasons the structural defects of the anime were largely mitigated by some iconic villains and by quite spectacular fights (the latter supported by a respectable technical sector), in this third season one of the cornerstones of the opera, that is the action side, has been sacrificed a lot in favor of numerous moments of excessively dilated dialogue.

Unfortunately, what was foreseen in the preview phase has in fact been realized: not focusing massively on the Ten Commandments as the main threat has inevitably greatly weakened the narrative structure of the work, unable to propose an interesting writing as in the past.

Although in the arc of the episodes there are some pleasant ideas, such as the millennial war capable of focusing on some events that took place 3000 years earlier than the main storyline, the anime – especially in the first half – fails in any way to give the maximum, continuing to postpone key battles through some narrative gimmicks that even the most avid fans will probably struggle to fully digest. During this new season, the most touching moment will in fact be reserved for the past of Meliodas and Elizabeth, although even in this case we will find ourselves waiting for particular twists that do not actually exist.

The main problem with this new block of episodes is definitely the pace, given that you will have to wait to largely overcome the second half of the anime to be faced with some satisfying combat. The same war fought 3000 years earlier (shown to us at the beginning of the season) is forgotten in several places (as well as the characters who were part of it) making the initial parenthesis almost more of a filler, despite the importance of the events shown capable of having repercussions also on the present.

The plot, in several points, thus seems on the verge of taking off with force, with the Seven Deadly Sins intent on putting an end to the rule of the Ten Commandments, although in fact this does not happen, opening the doors to another of the great problems of all and 24 episodes: the way the antagonists were handled.

Too mild an evil

What is surprising (unfortunately in the negative) is primarily the way in which it was decided to treat Zeldris for the whole season, almost as if it were any naive person and not the fearsome leader of the Ten Commandments. From the sometimes illogical way in which he realizes that his allies have all been defeated (or imprisoned), as well as the moments with which he interacts with the Deadly Sins, including Merlin, the villain appears de facto weakened compared to the past, unable to embody that grit and that sense of threat characteristic even of his trusted companions. And it is precisely the disproportion with what was seen in the second season to make the nose turn up the most.

The Ten Commandments were immediately presented as ruthless and relentless adversaries capable of giving both Meliodas and his numerous allies a hard time. In the course of these 24 episodes, however, also missing the iconic villains, it was decided to opt for exaggeratedly mild combat and a practically non-existent sense of threat.

The same clash with Melascula, for example, is resolved in a too simplistic way (with even a sequence in which Merlin resumes the villain explaining to him how he should have done to win), not counting the way in which other antagonists such as the master of Meliodas and Estarossa, the latter treated in little depth. In short, wherever you want to look at it, this third season is in fact the weakest among those proposed, unable to focus on the most incisive aspects of the anime (despite various good ideas unfortunately little exploited) by locking up excessively in discursive or exaggerated parts. more suited to the function of preamble than anything else. Even the management of Meliodas appears exaggeratedly tarnished, given the inclination of the authors to play a little too much with his demon nature, without moreover setting his strength well, capable of overwhelming everyone in some moments only to be easily beaten in other situations.

The imbalance of the powers of the numerous characters in the field is another of the thorny issues of this round of episodes, given that very often in certain scenes we will refer to off-scale levels of the characters or blessings rained from the sky able to make some warriors exaggerated. overpower, leaving behind other characters who have not found who knows how much space during the adventure, just think for example of Ban.

Unfortunately, also from the point of view of world building it was decided to go in an exaggeratedly confusing direction, inserting within the cauldron sacred knights, legendary heroes, angels, demons, giants and many other badly amalgamated elements. This third season therefore assumes, just like what we saw in Castlevania, a simple preparation for a bigger battle, but giving up everything else.

If fans from all over the world have complained mainly about the technical side, it is unfortunately only right to note how much even from the narrative side this third season has not been able to fully stand on its shoulders, presenting some interesting introspective sections but unable to support from only the weight of the entire series.

The very absence of really compelling fights and well-characterized villains he inevitably brought to light in a marked way many of the defects that the work has always dragged behind, albeit mitigated by a satisfactory action component. Obviously we hope with all our heart that with the fourth and final season the anime will be able to find the lost road, trying again to focus strongly on its many protagonists as well as on heart-pounding fights.