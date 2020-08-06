The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, Season 3 arrives on Netflix

Share it:

The anime landed on Netflix in 2015 The Seven Deadly Sins (taken from the manga of the same name by Nakaba Suzuki) he tried to combine the typical style of the battle shonen with some stylistic influences closer to the west, giving life to an interesting reinterpretation of medieval Europe, recovering from various myths and legends of chivalrous mold. After two action-packed seasons, the series recently returned to the popular streaming platform with its third season, titled The wrath of the gods, consisting of 24 episodes. But before going into the review of the series, we will try to analyze the first four episodes of the anime to thoroughly examine both its strengths and weaknesses.

Seven sins to save a kingdom …

For those who missed the previous adventures of Meliodas and his companions, it is enough to know that at the center of the work there are the warriors led by him, seven knights considered unanimously as the strongest in Britain, united inextricably with one of the seven deadly sins they represent.

Accused of a conspiracy against their kingdom, the group of sects dissolves (finding the strength to reunite only later) to try to hinder the actions of the Holy Knights, willing to rule the kingdom without half measures. Obviously numerous clashes that the protagonists have found themselves facing over the course of the various seasons, which have also seen them oppose the diabolical Ten Commandments, demons of boundless power in the service of their ruthless King.

The first episode of the third season, thanks also to a brief summary of the previous events, succeeds without problems in resuming the ranks of what was previously seen, focusing on a Meliodas now resurrected willing more than ever to resolve some outstanding issues (read here the first look of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3). The same protagonist, who in a short time will meet almost all his allies, will once again play a decisive role in the fight against demons, given the great strength of the latter especially in relation to simple civilians.

The general tone of the first episode is however light and easy-going, basically able to be almost like a new beginning for both the protagonist and the riders following him. The pace of events, however, stands at a sufficient level, because of bets with an excessively bland rhythm, often based on discursive sequences or simply dilated excessively (just think of the scene set in the woods with King and Diane as protagonists), despite the fact that from the fourth episode onwards things become more lively. However, the main doubt remains that related to the concept of more of the same, given a general narrative structure that sees once again as antagonists some characters seen in the past.

If, however, the second season of the opera had managed to raise the pathos thanks to the danger given by the Ten Commandments, this third block of episodes (at least as seen so far) it is excessively subdued and unable to focus better on the strengths of the anime.

Interestingly, however, the parenthesis dedicated to the past of some characters (who will find themselves experiencing the events of 3000 years before) despite a basic fragmentation capable in some ways of making the narrative excessively confusing in some points.

… and Ten Commandments to destroy it

Needless to deny it: the strength of the work revolves around the fights that the numerous characters are called to face.

From this point of view, the third season takes all the time necessary to throw the protagonists into the heart of the action, comparing them with numerous demons (albeit of little importance) only to prepare the ground for the great battles that we will most likely see as the story goes on.

The same moments in the past could be a welcome addition to the general formula, obviously if inserted harmoniously within the series without completely distorting it with the change of setting. Among the major critical issues, the technical sector must certainly be mentioned which, compared to the past, is lacking on numerous fronts, both from the point of view of the animations (albeit acceptable) and regarding the expressiveness of some characters.

Unfortunately, the same characterization of the various heroes on the field (as well as that of the antagonists) did not seem particularly bright, anchored to gods. clichés exaggeratedly marked. Really strange also the way in which it was decided to use the censorship (which in fact has irritated the fans a lot), making in some places the blood of white color to lighten the most violent scenes – only to leave it of its natural color in other sequences – not to mention the darkening of the internal organs.

In short, the first four episodes of this new season do not leave hope for the best about the whole project, due to a plot that from the beginning is drawn for the long and for a technical sector unfortunately lower than seen in the past.