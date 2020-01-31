Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods: new episode, new criticisms

January 31, 2020
Maria Rivera
The controversy that is affecting The Seven Deadly Sins: wrath of the Gods is acquiring a frightening reach. Every episode of the anime, in fact, is now the victim of a media fuss by a community deeply "offended" by the treatment reserved for the third season curated by the Studio Deen.

The weekly appointment with i Seven Deadly Sinsunfortunately, it has turned into a hunt for errors, with hundreds of fans ready to identify every minimal technical stumbling block of a disastrous and exhausting production. Even the 16th episode of the anime, therefore, was flooded with criticism and controversy due to the visual behavior, characterized by facial distortions and disproportionate builds.

In this regard, at the bottom of the news, you can see a short gallery of some of the offending scenes they have particularly involved the character of Ban. In fact, the sin of avarice has been subject to numerous changes to the face, with a design that has repeatedly changed its appearance during the single episode. However, the highlighted problems continue to reiterate the current critical condition facing him Studio Deen, forced to make entire episodes in a very short time. And with a dozen more episodes to adapt, the risk of noticing a further drop in quality becomes even more concrete.

And you, however, what do you think of the animations of the 16th episode, have you found them so disastrous? Let us know with a comment below.

