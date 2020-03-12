The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods: Netflix reveals the release date

Share it:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods It was the most criticized and controversial season in the history of Nakaba Suzuki's animated manga adaptation. However, Netflix has no intention of missing out on the adventures of the 7 deadly sins and, therefore, recently announced the release date of the third series on its catalog.

The current crisis in the animation industry It is possible to summarize it precisely with the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins, in which the negative response of the audience to the film forced the production to abandon A-1 Pictures and push for the speedy realization of a new series that would cover its economic losses. It was precisely this financial need to find in Studio Deen the only partner available, despite the same company did not currently have the strength to produce an anime in such a narrow margin of time, alongside the work to the studio Marvy Jack.

Despite this unfortunate situation that has affected the franchise, Netflix continues to firmly invest in the project, very dear to the community linked to Japanese animation. In the night, in fact, the giant of streaming on-demand has announced that The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will arrive worldwide in July.

It is not known if by then Studio Deen will have corrected the main problems of the series, but we will keep you updated if there are news on the matter. And you, however, are interested in the anime? Let us know with a comment below.