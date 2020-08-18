Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, for Netflix is ​​Escanor the best sin

August 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods has arrived on Netflix, the third season of the anime inspired by the manga by Nakaba Suzuki. Fans threw themselves to watch the new episodes with the continuation of the story of Meliodas and companions.

As explained by our review of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, the season hasn't been at a high level but that hasn't stopped fans from rooting for one or another character. Particularly during the clash between Meliodas and Escanor, the fandom broke in two. To add fuel to the fire, he thought about Netflix who asked fans with a tweet which according to fans is the best Sins, and why Escanor.

In response they arrived many comments supporting Escanor, confirming how much the character is appreciated in both his anime and manga versions, but there were also those who obviously admitted to support and appreciate other characters more, like Meliodas and Merlin. The question will be debated indefinitely, given that the one between Escanor and Meliodas is a challenge that has been going on for a very long time.

Meanwhile, Escanor also arrives in Italy thanks to the amazing cosplay of the voice actor Maurizio Merluzzo.

