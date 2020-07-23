The Seven Deadly Sins: title and release date and the third season on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although the last season of Seven Deadly Sins has broken fans' expectations, presenting a technical sector not up to par, the show has been renewed for a fourth season. In the meantime, the third one will land on the Netflix streaming platform on August 6th

The series is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods, a denomination that does not differ excessively from the Japanese one. From the first day of transmission, all 24 episodes will be available for viewing. The reviews of the show were not exactly positive; many criticized the quality of the animations and the not exactly calibrated rhythm of the episodes.

Probably the opinion of those who approach it for the first time will not be too far from these opinions. Some episodes of the third season gave birth to real "memes" on social media. Unfortunately the technical uncertainties are due to the difficult management of the anime, first entrusted to Studio Deen and then to a minor studio, Marvy Jack. Nonetheless, the series has been renewed for a fourth and final season, arriving in 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins: review of the manga by Nakaba Suzuki. Escanor from The Seven Deadly Sins goes viral with realistic fan art.