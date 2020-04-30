Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: the mangaka returns to draw it in a video, an interview announced

April 30, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
For just over a month, Nakaba Suzuki has said goodbye to his manga The Seven Deadly Sins which he has been publishing on Weekly Shonen Magazine since 2012. However, the author has not yet said goodbye to his universe as he will publish the sequel Four Knights of Apocalypse on the same revised in the coming months.

In addition to the publication of the manga, Nakaba Suzuki does not however miss the opportunity to give new fans shikishi with the main characters of The Seven Deadly Sins. The French newspaper Le Figaro has shared a video these days, which you can see at the top of the news, where Nakaba Suzuki draws the protagonist Meliodas, flanked by one of the other most popular sins, Ban. The video was then joined by another drawing in real time published on the website of the French magazine AnimeLand, which you find at the source. In this second video, to be portrayed is Diane the giantess.

In addition to this drawing, it was also revealed that the Seven Deadly Sins mangaka has released an interview with the French media and that it will be published in the newspaper on Sunday 3 May. You were happy to have seen the protagonists of The Seven Deadly Sins after the conclusion of the manga?

