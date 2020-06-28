Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: the crossover with the Attack on Titan is official

June 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
The mobile game dedicated to the work of Nakaba Suzuku is coming soon, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, will welcome the protagonists of the Attack of the Giants at the end of June. For the moment, this initiative will only be available on Japanese and Korean servers, and it is not clear whether it will be extended to other countries in the future.

Thanks to this additional content it will be possible to control Eren, Levi, Mikasa and use their distinctive attacks; also, if your character allows it, you can make the transformation into Giants.

The Titans will therefore be present both as playable characters and as enemies. To fight them you can use, according to your preferences, the characters of The Seven Deadly Sins or the trio of the Reconnaissance Army.

The collaboration between the two brands was made official through a presentation trailer, available for viewing at the bottom of the article. Attack on Titan characters will land in the mobile game on June 29th.

What do you think, do you think it's a perfect collaboration? Tell us below with a comment.

A fan reinterpreted the poster for the fourth season of the Attack of the Giants from Eren's point of view. Where is the story of the Attack of the Giants? The author of the manga, Hajime Isayama, revealed it in an interview.

