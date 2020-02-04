Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: the cover of volume 40 leaks out on the net

February 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The sensei Nakaba Suzuki, annihilating fans' expectations, he finally decided to change his mind. The Seven Deadly Sins manga will not end, or at least not in the near future in light of the recent chapters that have opened the doors to new narrative ideas. But how much longer will it go on?

The final implications of the work, in fact, have greatly irritated the fans, exasperated by the very long expansion of the story after the "final" events. Not even the announcement of the climax, when there seemed to be only a few volumes left, did not convince Suzuki sensei to seriously consider the idea of ​​ending their flagship manga. The consequences, however, were not lacking, with the last chapters sometimes unjustifiable.

Anyway, The Seven Deadly Sinsdespite these narrative problems, it remains one of the best-selling manga in the world, thanks to a popularity that, until a few years ago, had well disposed all lovers of the Shonen genre. In this regard, the opening cover in volume 40, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. The illustration in question, at the end of the last saga, reviews all 7 Deadly Sins together again.

Waiting to find out more information about the future of the series, we refer you to the spoilers of chapter 340 of The Seven Deadly Sins. And you, however, what do you think of this cover, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.

