The Seven Deadly Sins: the author of Seven Days, Yō Kokikuji, announces a new manga

The October issue of Kodansha’s Shonen Magazine Edge announced that Yō Kokikuji will start the publication of the new manga Suiyō Kyōdai (The Brothers Wednesday) in the next issue to be released on October 17. The announcement also includes the quote “cooking brings brothers together”.

The manga’s plot centers on a woman and her 13-year-old brother who stays with her every Wednesday.

Kokikuji posted on Shonen Magazine Edge also Gekikara Jōsama wa Jibun o Basshitai (The extremely spicy woman who wanted to punish herself), which started in September 2017 and ended in January 2019.

Kokikuji also announced The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days – Il ladro e la Santa, the manga adaptation of Mamoru Iwasa, Nanatsu no Taizai: Seven Days (The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days), a novel spinoff published in Shonen Magazine Edge from January 2017 to September 2017.

Kodansha published the second and last collection in January 2017 e Kodansha Comics released both volumes of the manga in English.

While waiting to learn more about the story of the two brothers, we remain with our fingers crossed for a possible Italian publication. Meanwhile, we offer you our review of The Seven Deadly Sins.