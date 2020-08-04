The Seven Deadly Sins: spoilers and lyrics for the new mysterious chapter of the manga

Share it:

In a few days the third season of The Seven Deadly Sins will arrive on Netflix, while those on par with the anime are already waiting for the fourth season that will arrive in January 2021. But fans of the manga, which ended several months ago, they rejoiced at the news of a new self-contained chapter in the story that will arrive in a few days.

The oneshot of The Seven Deadly Sins will be published in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, but the spoilers have already revealed the contents and some texts of the chapter. Let's see what will happen in this story focused on Ban and Elaine's son, Lancelot.

The Forest of the Fairy King is now ruled by a human king, Ban, and a fairy queen, Elaine. The duo lives in peace and harmony and has opened doors to humans too. One of them, on the edge of the forest, however, is trying to trick a couple of fairies until a pretty fairy arrives. The man tries to kidnap her but it escapes and hits him, revealing that he is Lancelot. After running away from the man, what is actually a male gets angry as more and more scammers approach the kingdom. Once he has vented his anger, he goes to his father Ban to ask him to pay more attention.

Lancelot then meets his teacher Jericho and shows that he also has the ability to read in the thoughts of others, skill gained after a fight with Tristan which also caused a scar on his forehead and which he tries to hide using long hair. Because of this power, he is always confused by a girl and another thought of Jericho seems to be the drop that overflows the vase.

The boy decides to cut his hair, while a strange phenomenon begins to manifest in the kingdom. Ban is asked to investigate the strange disappearances that are taking place in Britain and that not even Meliodas has managed to resolve. Together with the son, Ban looks for clues in the area where the latest victim went missing, the scammer turned away from Lancelot. However, they cannot find anything useful.

Lancelot however does not give up and the next day he decides to continue investigating. Jericho is also on the scene, who knew that the fairy would not give up. Teacher and pupil find a sort of portal and, after taking their hand, they enter inside it. Since that day, no one knew anything about the two: despite Ban and Elaine's efforts, the search has been unsuccessful for years. After a long time, the prince returns as "the prince of the lake" and from here begins a new story for The Seven Deadly Sins.

