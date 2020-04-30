The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days, the release of the spin-off manga in Italy is imminent

Share it:

The famous manga The Seven Deadly Sins he quickly saw his fanbase plump up to reach numbers to say the least excellent, great results that subsequently led to the creation of an animated adaptation that helped to further expand the work of Nakaba Suzuki.

Well, after a long wait, through an official press release Star Comics announced to the public that the first volume of The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days will soon arrive in Italy, very good news after the countless delays and the many works postponed because of Coronavirus. According to what has been revealed, in fact, the two-volume spin-off manga will be made available in the comics store, bookstore and online stores from 6 May 2020, all for a price of 4.50 euros.

In case you don't know it, the work tells of Elaine, girl whose brother Harlequin has been missing for seven hundred years, a very long period during which the young woman remained to protect the forest of the King of the Elves. Over the centuries, as humanity was becoming more and more greedy, the magical source capable of giving eternal life has done nothing but sink Elaine into a darkness of pain and despair. However, when a thief named Ban arrives in front of the girl, a story will begin that the two will never forget.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that Nakaba Suzuki has recently made a name for himself after making a splendid themed sketch The Seven Deadly Sins. Also, in case you are interested, on the pages of Everyeye you can find our review of the manga The Seven Deadly Sins.