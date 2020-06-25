The Seven Deadly Sins: Seven Days, that's when the second issue will arrive in Italy

Share it:

The one of The Seven Deadly Sins is a production that since its earliest issues has managed to win the attention of a rich audience scattered in every corner of the planet, first through a manga made concrete thanks to the work of Nakaba Suzuki and subsequently thanks to an animated adaptation.

As probably many of you will know, some time ago the arrival of a spin-off of the main production was confirmed, that The Seven Deadly Sins Seven Days which in 2019 was able to conquer the curiosity of many readers. Well, after a long wait also linked to the difficulties caused by the Coronavirus and the quarantine, Star Comics has officially announced that the second and final issue dedicated to the miniseries will arrive in Italy on 1st July 2020, news that will surely make many fans happy.

In case you don't know it, the work tells of the seven days spent together between the most famous thief and the holy Elaine at the Source of Life. The two, this time, will have to deal with a mysterious and frightening visitor who will endanger the Fairy Forest and their own lives. The work has been able to achieve considerable success among fans, who have greatly appreciated the work done and the succession of events, now finally close to the long-awaited and talked-about conclusion.

