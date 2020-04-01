The Seven Deadly Sins: review of the manga by Nakaba Suzuki

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The past decade has brought a large number of successful manga as a dowry. Among these there is The Seven Deadly Sins, known at home under the name of Nanatsu no Taizai, published since 2012 on Weekly Shonen Magazine. After treading the pages of the other two most famous Shonen magazines on the Japanese scene, Weekly Shonen Jump is Weekly Shonen Sunday, the sensei Nakaba Suzuki has decided to enter Kodansha into reality.

Over the past eight years, The Seven Deadly Sins has become passionate about readers, becoming among the most significant comics of today's shonen scene. His popularity earned him the best-selling manga title on Weekly Shonen Magazine for a few years, competing with a giant like Fairy Tail, several animated series and feature films as well as video games for various platforms. On March 25, 2020 the Seven Deadly Sins ended with 346 chapters collected in 41 tankobons.

A trip to fantastic Britain

The Boar Hat is an inn that never stays in the same place for too long. Its owner is Meliodas, a young man of short stature and blond hair, accompanied by a talking pig named Hawk who has the thankless task of cleaning up the leftovers of the patrons. In the area where the club is located, a rogue knight in rusty armor is said to be one of the Seven Deadly Sins, a group of criminals who attempted to overthrow the kingdom a few years earlier.

When this knight shows up at the Boar Hat inn, everyone runs away frightened except for Meliodas. In the armor there is actually a girl, the princess Elizabeth, who fled the capital of Liones to embark on a journey in search of the Seven Deadly Sins. At the moment, the king is being held hostage by some sacred knights who have taken power, starting a regime of oppression. The meeting between Meliodas, one of the members of the criminal group, and Elizabeth will begin a journey to the lands of Britannia.

So we wander together with Meliodas and Elizabeth for barren sceneries and magical forests, stone cities and dark caves. The world of The Seven Deadly Sins goes back to several Breton-inspired myths and legends, as well as religious elements. In addition to the presence of fantastic creatures such as fairies and giants, the name can be deduced from the title Deadly Sins, arising from the Christian religion. These are then joined by many other sacred elements such as Ten Commandments and places such as Heaven, Hell and Purgatory together with the races of the Goddesses and Demons. The medieval Britain that we explore in the early stages and the nature of so many characters are inspired by the note Britannia stuff, better known as the Arcturian cycle. While not faithfully reproducing the numerous stories about Arthur, The Seven Deadly Sins manages to lower the reader into this medieval and legendary reality, introducing places such as the famous Camelot or characters like Arthur himself, at the center of some important events.

All this was accompanied by individuals capable of unleashing supernatural powers. The The Seven Deadly Sins' fighting system isn't particularly complex, presenting the usual archetypes based on physical and magical strength, the use of elements such as fire, electrical, water and wind, the classic dichotomy between light and dark. There will never be characters who manage to triumph thanks to particular strategic elements, if not in very rare cases, but mostly based on the pure and simple level of strength.

Spotless knights

The Seven Deadly Sins does not present itself as a manga that makes originality its strong point but, mixing the many elements from Breton myths to the canons of the Japanese shonen, manages to gain an identity of its own that entertains and entertains. The engine is undoubtedly to be attributed to those who make this journey in the lands of Britannia.

The group of protagonists consists of eight characters, namely the Seven Deadly Sins plus Princess Elizabeth, and the mascot Hawk. Being all adults done and finished, the seven sinners maintain the same character from start to finish. There will therefore be no particular evolution for Meliodas, Ban, Gowther, King, Diane and Escanor but only insights thanks to memories of the past addressed in the various chapters or in the numerous extras that Nakaba Suzuki has prepared for the volumes.

Elizabeth's speech is different, which instead shows some mutations throughout history. At the beginning, in fact, she is presented as a crybaby and helpless, dependent only on the protections of others; with the continuation of the journey together with the sins will be infected by their dose of heroism, starting to get involved as much as possible, up to stand up in defense of others.

"If a friend is in trouble, everyone must give their best to help him."

This is one of the regulations of the group of the Seven Deadly Sins, specifically the fourth, and reflects very much the nature of the protagonists.

Besides small contrasts that are easily resolved, the group of sinners particularly cares about friendship and tends to do well in a clear and unambiguous way. We assist many cloying moments, in which the various members swear they are willing to sacrifice their lives for someone else's sake. The other characters from The Seven Deadly Sins also show one strong alignment between good and evil. None of the good, excluding those attracted by evil because of evil influences and not by their own will, will yield to this type of aim. Reverse speech for those who were initially described as evil: there will be many individuals with this nature who, after continuous contact with the protagonists, will tend to align themselves with the forces of good. The most striking examples can be found in the demonic hosts, with the Zeldris and Derrierie Commandments above all.

In The Seven Deadly Sins, sooner or later, every protagonist must confront your past. The physical and moral progression evolves by looking backwards and not forward, in particular by connecting to the memories of childhood or those of 3000 years before, when the skirmishes that triggered the events of the present began. Looking at this aspect, Nakaba Suzuki has focused heavily on this continuous leap between past and present, which becomes necessary to advance the characters, their powers and the plot in general. Without understanding and accepting the past there is no possibility to face the obstacles of the present. Last but not least the importance of love, a real carrier in the moral growth of some heroes.

A simple story that slowly grows

The plot of The Seven Deadly Sins unfolds on five fairly distinct phases, the first three longest and the last two shorter: the fight against the Holy Great Knight, the arrival of demons and the defense of Liones, the end of the Holy War, the battle with the King of Demons, the return of Chaos. Initially we witness a trip to the region of Britannia with the protagonists of The Seven Deadly Sins who face the various dangers and gather allies for the battle with the bad guys on duty. During the first phase of this wandering through the medieval lands, the story proceeds quickly and simply, starting to build the plots that will come with few elements but without delving into them too much and managing to balance rather well between a serious soul and a more easygoing.

After the clash with Hendrickson ends what can be called the introduction of The Seven Deadly Sins and which launches the real villains into history. The group of the Ten Commandments will rage for the kingdom for the rest of the work and will be involved in several fights with the protagonists. However the power level of these new opponents is far too high and this forces the author to take the road of power ups: from one moment to the next, with few training sessions or other events, the Sins manage to obtain a power of 5, 10 or even 20 times higher than the previous one.

The numbers of power levels skyrocket and most of the fights are heavily influenced by these figures announced by Hawk. Despite these problems, The Seven Deadly Sins manages to keep the reader's attention high and to entertain with taste.

In the third phase they begin to the first real quality drops emerge with returns of characters believed to be dead, a few truly dramatic twists and almost one-way fights. Together with a general flattening of the charisma of all the figures involved who cannot shine as before in the new context, it is certainly the least exciting part of the manga which unfortunately continues in a downward spiral even in the fourth phase. The Demon King, due to his continuous returns, he is unable to be a final enemy capable of capturing attention, closing the narrative arc of the demons with a melancholy note for the unexpressed potential. A separate discussion must be made for the fifth and final phase. Despite the conclusion of the main story, there were still several points left in The Seven Deadly Sins, only partially addressed by the last fifteen chapters. The presentation of Chaos, the return of Arthur and the true form of Cath are only an excuse to prepare the sequel The Four Knights of the Apocalypse and have the flavor of avoidable fillers or at least achievable in a different way that made them more uniform to the rest of the story.

Captivating designs by expert hands

Nakaba Suzuki is certainly not a novice. His career started over twenty years ago on Weekly Shonen Jump, with the manga about golf Rising Impact which was quite successful. He went on from magazine to magazine and facing various genres with Ultra Red, Boku to Kimi no Aida ni, Blizzard Axel, Kongo Bancho is Chiguhagu Lovers. The mangaka that arrived in 2012 on Weekly Shonen Magazine therefore had a huge wealth of experiences and one already perfected design style.

In fact, in The Seven Deadly Sins there will be no style variations impressive despite the length of the manga, but more a slight adjustment of the details. The sensei always manages to prepare clear and pleasant actions to look at and the same goes for the characters, distinguishable from each other and most with original character designs: few are the figures that recall the previous works of the author, testifying his ability with the pen. The traits manage to harden with few details during the most excited and tense scenes, while they start to stand out in the round when it comes to showing funny scenes.