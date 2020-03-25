Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: new manga record, 37 million copies sold

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Just while Nakaba Suzuki is preparing to close the deeds of The Seven Deadly Sins, and with it the adventures of Meliodas and the 7 Deadly Sins, a new milestone reaches the franchise. The manga, in fact, has just conquered yet another record that ferries the work among the best-selling titles on the Shonen scene.

Though The Seven Deadly Sins has reached its natural conclusion, not without several controversies regarding the last narrative arc, the sensei is already preparing The Four Knight of the Apocalypse, sequel to the series that made it famous all over the world. Although it has not been confirmed, it is strictly probable that the sequel will narrate the adventures of the respective heirs of the protagonists.

Pending the release of the 41st and final volume of The Seven Deadly Sins, the comic book of the same name has already achieved yet another milestone in its long serialization, that of 37 million copies sold worldwide. An extraordinary result that brings the franchise closer to one million copies sent for each tankobon, a success that boasts only a few titles on the Japanese publishing scene. However, with a sequel in the pipeline and a fourth television season already announced, we are sure that the manga will continue to be talked about, both in terms of popularity and sales.

And you, on the other hand, did you expect such important numbers for the 7 Deadly Sins manga? Let us know with a comment below.

