The Seven Deadly Sins: Maurizio Merluzzo and his Escanor cosplay make sparks on the net

The Seven Deadly Sins 3 didn't make a good impression on the anime's longtime fans. Unfortunately, the last season was not done properly on many fronts, but the affection for the characters remains. This is why they continue to flock to the net The Seven Deadly Sins themed cosplay, also from Italy.

One of the most popular characters in the manga and anime of The Seven Deadly Sins it is definitely Escanor. The sin of pride made its appearance later than the other members of the group of former criminals, a little after the conclusion of the first story arc. Escanor has two faces, one thin and weak when it is night and the other portentous and superb when it is day.

This latest version has an unparalleled power, capable of rivaling that of Meliodas, and now the character has come to life thanks to the voice actor Maurizio Merluzzo. The youtuber and voice of many characters in anime who arrive in Italy also dedicates himself to cosplay from time to time and on his Instagram page he shared his latest disguise. The Escanor cosplay by Maurizio Merluzzo took shape in the two photos you see below, complete with special effects that increase its quality.

Did the voice actor manage to pay a good homage to the lion's brave sin?