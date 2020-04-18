Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: Jun Hellsing gives a cosplay of a breathtaking Merlin

April 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For several weeks now, The Seven Deadly Sins it is no longer published by Weekly Shonen Magazine. In fact, Nakaba Suzuki has decided to finish his work in a way that will allow the development of the sequel The Four Knights of Apocalypse. But fans still remained attached to the magical world inspired by feudal and Arthurian Britain.

The rich world of The Seven Deadly Sins created by Nakaba Suzuki has presented several characters. In addition to the protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth, we also met the sorceress Merlin, another member of The Seven Deadly Sins. Equipped with a magic that knows no limits, Merlin has long been one of the most enigmatic characters in the knights' saga.

However, it has conquered many fans with this mysterious way and with its charm, perfectly replicated by the model Giu Hellsing. The cosplayer published a few days ago Merlin cosplay from The Seven Deadly Sins as you can see in the Instagram post below. The sin of Gola is shown in two photos, the first one taking it to almost the whole figure, showing the details of the dress, the second one instead shows us the face more closely in three quarters.

READ:  A Gomorrah movie 'already has a poster

What do you think of this Merlin cosplay? Don't miss our review of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.