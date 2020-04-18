The Seven Deadly Sins: Jun Hellsing gives a cosplay of a breathtaking Merlin

Share it:

For several weeks now, The Seven Deadly Sins it is no longer published by Weekly Shonen Magazine. In fact, Nakaba Suzuki has decided to finish his work in a way that will allow the development of the sequel The Four Knights of Apocalypse. But fans still remained attached to the magical world inspired by feudal and Arthurian Britain.

The rich world of The Seven Deadly Sins created by Nakaba Suzuki has presented several characters. In addition to the protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth, we also met the sorceress Merlin, another member of The Seven Deadly Sins. Equipped with a magic that knows no limits, Merlin has long been one of the most enigmatic characters in the knights' saga.

However, it has conquered many fans with this mysterious way and with its charm, perfectly replicated by the model Giu Hellsing. The cosplayer published a few days ago Merlin cosplay from The Seven Deadly Sins as you can see in the Instagram post below. The sin of Gola is shown in two photos, the first one taking it to almost the whole figure, showing the details of the dress, the second one instead shows us the face more closely in three quarters.

What do you think of this Merlin cosplay? Don't miss our review of The Seven Deadly Sins.