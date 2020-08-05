The Seven Deadly Sins: Get ready for season 4 with this fantastic Merlin cosplay

Share it:

As the name implies, the manga and anime of The Seven Deadly Sins revolve around a group of characters that sees part of their role inspired by the seven deadly sins. Wrath, avarice, gluttony, sloth, envy, lust, pride: everyone has an associated character who has a role in history.

To own the sin of gluttony is Merlin, the sorceress of the Seven Deadly Sins group. For a long time he was the most mysterious character of the manga: appeared at the end of the first saga in history, it was then a very important presence and that helped to knock out several opponents. Among other things, the finale was the protagonist of some fundamental events for the world.

We still don't know if we will see Merlin again in The Four Knights of Apocalypse, but in the meantime we can see what it would be like in reality thanks to a disguise devised by Kaomedejackson. The model has published four photos in which plays Merlin with a cosplay. As you well know, the woman leaves large portions of visible skin: she wears a purple jacket that barely covers her breast and shorts of the same color.

Below you can look at the four images that guarantee us a little provocative poses of Merlin. For sure we will see the character in the fourth season of the anime as confirmed by the key visual of The Seven Deadly Sins 4.