The Seven Deadly Sins dedicates an entire chapter to Merlin, will it become an antagonist?

Merlin has always been an enigmatic character in the world of The Seven Deadly Sins. The potential of attack and defense are known, but not those of the threat that it could represent for the protagonists due to the scattered and centellated information on its history. With chapter 337 a new parenthesis has opened on the sorceress.

The Age of Chaos has arrived in The Seven Deadly Sins, unleashed by Merlin. If initially it was thought to be due to a desire to resurrect Arthur, chapter 337 works as a gaiden and tells the origins of Merlin. The mother of chaos is the narrator of this story told to Meliodas and the others present near the lake where the Demon King was defeated.

Belialuin was a British city separated from the war between goddesses and demons. Here lived some of the most brilliant minds of the time and among these the little one stood out Merlin. He studied every day and tested his extraordinary magical power, but what he sought was only love. She fled the city to no longer be forced to endure that life until she was saved from Meliodas.

The girl fell in love with the blond warrior, but soon realized that her heart belonged to Elizabeth of the goddess clan. He could not hate either of them he returned to Belialuin to assimilate all human knowledge and not until he became aware of the chaos. The entity is said to have given life in the universe and that it could perhaps help Merlin satisfy his hunger for love.

However, it was necessary to defeat the Demon King and he therefore exploited the Seven Deadly Sins for this purpose, also risking to have Elizabeth killed by reactivating her curse. What will happen to Merlin's character and his relationship with the seven sins? Merlin could become the enemy of the next manga saga, with The Seven Deadly Sins continuing further.