The Seven Deadly Sins chapter 343: the protagonists are involved in the last battle

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced a few days ago, The Seven Deadly Sins will end with volume 41. This means that readers are witnessing the latest jokes from the manga of Nakaba Suzuki, which is expected to end, according to estimates, around chapter 345. And it's no secret that deadly sins are facing a newly emerged enemy.

Cath has imposed himself as a final opponent and wants to get his hands on the power of Chaos, currently held by Arthur and his sword Excalibur. After the ending of chapter 341, i Seven Deadly Sins intervened to take down the enemy together with the king of Camelot who in the last appointment had declared that he had found a way to defeat him.

The chapter 343 of The Seven Deadly Sins everything revolves around this strategy of Arthur: the king begins to modify the surrounding territory, warning Cath that he would have been devoured. By letting the monster speak while holding it stuck in a mouth-rich cave, it reveals its inconsistencies, causing it to devour the depths of the pit from which a sort of tongue emerges.

Indeed it seems that Arthur modified the surrounding area to devour Cath and then recover the power of chaos he had obtained a short time before by devouring the king's arm. The enemy has been secured while Arthur masters the power of chaos and Excalibur vibrates with positive energy: has a new era come for Britain? The Seven Deadly Sins will return to Weekly Shonen Magazine next week.