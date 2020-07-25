Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins: a new special chapter is coming for the manga plus a surprise

July 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Between lights and shadows, The Seven Deadly Sins he finally left the publishing stage last March, making 346 chapters for 41 volumes. Despite a final narrative arc far below expectations, the journey that accompanied the 7 Deadly Sins around the world was fun and exciting.

A few days after the season 3 debut date on Netflix, the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine He took the opportunity to seize the ball and announce a new oneshot project. In the release scheduled for next week, in fact, Nakaba Suzuki will return to imaginary Britain to narrate an unprecedented adventure of the son of avarice, Ban Jr. Lancelot.

And if that's not enough, the magazine has also announced the upcoming arrival of a new teaser for The Seven Deadly Sins 4, the last season of the anime that will accompany the story towards its end. Presumably, the trailer will be accompanied by the new release date after the TV series has been postponed due to the New Coronavirus.

READ:  Scissor Seven Season 2 Things you need to know released

And you, however, are curious to learn about this unedited adventure with Ban's son is the protagonist? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having recovered our Review of The Seven Deadly Sins.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

