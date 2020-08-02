The Seven Deadly Sins 4: the first key visual shows the whole team

Share it:

During the day yesterday the month of release of The Seven Deadly Sins 4 was officially confirmed, the last season of the anime based on the famous work of Nakaba Suzuki. Shortly after the announcement however it was shown, surprisingly, too the first official key visual, and of course there was no lack of controversy.

At the bottom you can take a look at the image, in which the complete team is shown. Not all fans welcomed the illustration, which has been described by some users as "a failed fan art" or "in perfect line with the last season"Of course after what happened with The Seven Deadly Sins 3, it is normal for the series to be viewed with a little more mistrust.

We remind you that the fourth season will adapt the narrative arc New Holy War (already partially covered by the last season), that of the clash with the Demon King and the final arch, known by the temporary title of King of Chaos Arc. The third season covered about 60 chapters in 24 episodes, so it is plausible that the last seventy will be adapted without too many smudges.

And what do you think of it? Will you watch the new episodes? Let us know with a comment! In case you have not yet recovered the third season then, we take the opportunity to remind you that all the episodes will be available on Netflix from next August 6th.