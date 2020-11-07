The Seven Deadly Sins 4: revealed the debut date of the new season

The 7 Deadly Sins are about to return to the small screen with the fourth season of The Seven Deadly Sins which has the arduous task of raising the bar after the disappointment of the last series, the victim of a technical sector not up to par with one of the most popular titles in the shonen scene. But when will the new season debut?

Several months have passed since chapter 346 of The Seven Deadly Sins, the last of the manga, overwhelmed by controversy due to the narrative management of the author who has pulled a practically already written ending for too long. Despite some stumbling blocks, however, the stories of Meliod, Elisabeth and his friends have entered the hearts of fans with such strength as to allow the creation of 4 animated series and a film which, unfortunately, has caused a series of problems.

Due to the flop of the film, the production had to speed up the creation of Wrath of the Gods not respecting the deadlines and fielding episodes of highly questionable quality and fights, above all the one between Meliodas and Escanor, bordering on ridicule. Either way, Season 4 will have to bring the franchise back to life already from next January 6th when the new series finally returns to the small screen. We currently have no information regarding an arrival of “Fundo no Shinpan“in Italy, but it is likely to expect news in the near future from Netflix.

And you, instead, what do you expect from The Seven Deadly Sins 4, will it be able to raise the fortunes of an anime from many ups and downs? Tell us yours with a comment below.