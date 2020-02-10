Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins 341 shows a Merlin in danger, the enemy is too powerful

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
Despite the third season not exactly excellent, The Seven Deadly Sins in Japan is still a phenomenon. The manga has reached its fortieth volume, with Meliodas and companions all on the cover. Among other things, the manga seems to have prolonged its story, making the protagonists enter a new narrative arc with another enemy.

The weekly appointment of The Seven Deadly Sins brings back to the fight between the protagonists and chaos, primordial entity that created the universe and that now seems to be the new rival of Meliodas and companions. The chapter 341 he presented himself with some spoilers, presenting the clash between Cath and Merlin anticipated by the ending of the previous story.

Merlin begins to launch attacks on attacks on the creature that has now become monstrous, all this while the Sins decide to intervene and go back to where they had to leave Merlin and Arthur. Meanwhile, the sorceress also suffers some attacks from the enemy, apparently invincible for her magic. In the clash he is forced to Arthur also intervened who, however, is shocked to learn about Camelot's fate.

Taking advantage of this distraction, Cath attacks Arthur who seems to be knocked out. In anger Merlin continues to attack the beast, but his attacks seem to have no effect until suddenly Cath receives some damage. It is the effect of Meliodas' Total Counterattack, arrived there in time with the other Sins. The group decided to reunite with her friend, giving her help. The Seven Deadly Sins will be officially released on Wednesday 12 February.

