The Seven Deadly Sins 340: Meliodas opposes plans while Merlin makes his move

Merlin is in the center of the new phase of The Seven Deadly Sins. The manga has in fact taken an unexpected turn for some time, proposing subplots previously set aside by the mangaka to emphasize other events. With the spoilers of chapter 340, Nakaba Suzuki prepares readers for further developments involving the group of riders.

Two weeks ago, chapter seven of The Seven Deadly Sins left readers with many unanswered questions. After the unexpected break in Weekly Shonen Magazine, the mangaka resumes the story that is articulated on two different strands: that of Merlin and Arthur and that of the remaining Sins.

Teleported from Merlin back to the palace, the six knights find themselves in Lioness and begin to discuss the situation, while Meliodas remains silent. On the other hand, the sorceress watches over Arthur, still tired from the latest events while Excalibur lies by his side producing angelic and demonic wings in profusion. The sacred sword is changing the surrounding scenario, and Arthur is determined to use this power to create a wonderful world.

While Hawk at the palace finds out about Escanor's death, Meliodas is thinking about the end of the Seven Deadly Sins. But the whole of Britain could be in danger now because of the powers of chaos: Meliodas knows that Cath is not dead but has reached new heights thanks to Arthur's devoured arm. Right in the place where Arthur is resting, Merlin senses Cath's presence, which has become enormous this time. The sorceress comes out of the room to face the monster.

The chapter 341 of The Seven Deadly Sins will arrive next week on Weekly Shonen Magazine and will be titled "Cath Palug".