The Seven Deadly Sins 3, Study Deen on Battle: "Highest Quality in Episode 13"

The controversy surrounding the animations shown in Episode 12 of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods went crazy on social media about two weeks ago and shows no sign of stopping. The situation could however turn upside down after the airing of episode 13, which apparently would have been carried out by the best animators of Studio Deen.

As you can see at the bottom, leaks would confirm that the animation studio would collaborate with another minor company for improve the quality of the designs, in view of the second part of the battle between Meliodas and Escanor. Obviously all the episodes of Wrath of the Gods were produced in advance, but apparently the studio would have recognized the mediocre work done in the production of the previous episode and tried to remedy in the best way.

Episode 12, aired on Christmas day, was met with disappointment by fans because of the superficiality with which the studio adapted one of the best fights of the manga by Nakaba Suzuki. Episode 13, expected on Wednesday 8 January, will therefore have the arduous task of saving both the battle and the highly criticized third season.

And what do you think of it? Can Studio Deen still be redeemed? Let us know your opinion with a comment! In case you want to break the tension a bit, we recommend you take a look at the hilarious reactions to the last episode of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.