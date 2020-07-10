The Seven Deadly Sins 3 arrives soon on Netflix Italia, the release date has been revealed

Share it:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, the third season of the anime of Deen (fourth, if you consider the Signs of Holy War miniseries), it will soon land on Netflix, as stated by the platform itself a few moments ago. The site had anticipated the series' arrival in July, but distribution was postponed due to Covid.

The new release date is therefore set for August 6, 2020, the day on which all 24 episodes will be published. We remind you that at the moment all the episodes of the anime are available on Netflix, in addition to the 2018 film The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky. From August 6, all subscribers will therefore be able to enjoy the complete experience.

The third season of The Seven Deadly Sins has been heavily criticized due to some problems related to the animations, born due to the abandonment of the boys of A-1 Pictures, who immediately after the release of the film decided to focus on Sword Art Online and Fate. Studio Deen, chosen to replace the previous producers, he found himself working on the anime with little time available and huge workloads, and therefore decided to pass the baton to a smaller studio, Marvy Jack. The end result did not live up to expectations.

Despite the many problems and the evident drop in quality in the second half of the season, however, the arrival of the anime on Netflix is ​​still excellent news, especially in sight of the exit of the fourth and final season, entitled The Seven Deadly Sins: Fundo no Shinpan and arriving in 2021.