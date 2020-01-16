Entertainment

The Seven Deadly Sins 3: add another fan to the recreation of the Escanor duel

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
The anime The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods was undoubtedly one of the most anticipated of the autumn period. Meliodas' story had reached a fundamental point after the first two seasons which had shown a good animation park. The I change from the A-1 Pictures studio to the Deen studio however, it turned out to be a disaster on every front.

There have been since the beginning of the broadcast complaints for The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods, between censorships and poor quality animations. The climax came with episodes 12 and 13 that staged the highly anticipated clash between Meliodas and Escanor, but fans seem to have noticed only the bad drawings made by the staff.

This battle was so awaited that many fans are not there, and who of them is capable of drawing and animating a scene has decided to try his hand at a makeover from scratch. The restyling of The Seven Deadly Sins sees a new enthusiast join the list: on Reddit, the mzrable user has made a small animation focusing on Escanor for a few seconds.

At the bottom you can watch this short video, complete with background music, that he wants to try do a little justice to The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods. The hope of the fans is that after the end of the broadcast we will officially recreate some animations in view of the arrival on Netflix, but for now criticisms also on the trailers of the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods.

