The seven answers that explain why FIFA President Gianni Infantino is being investigated by the Swiss Justice

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gianni Infantino held a series of meetings with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber (Photo: Reuters)

The explosion that blew up FIFA's power structures in May 2015 still continues to generate shock waves within five years of that police process at the Hotel Baur au Lac in Zurich. The so-called FIFA Gate came to the surface again in the last hours with a case that keeps soccer in suspense again: the president of the entity Gianni Infantino He is investigated by the Swiss Justice as a result of a case that had as initial shock the resignation of the Attorney General of that country, Michael Lauber.

The news generated countless questions, considering that the FIFA Gate resulted in the departure of Joseph Blatter of the main power of FIFA after having managed the soccer control panel for 17 years, and also caused the fall of a dozen top leaders around the world.

Infantino was chosen in 2016 as Blatter's successor with the idea of "Restore image" of the institution. Four years later, Special Prosecutor Stefan Keller decided to open an investigation into his actions after finding "Indications of criminal conduct" in a series of meetings that he held with prosecutor Lauber, who was in charge of some causes that arose after the FIFA Gate.

Infantino, who extended his term at the head of FIFA in June 2019 during the entity's 69th congress, had announced at the time: "It has gone from being toxic, almost criminal, to what it should be, an organization that worries about football. "

• WHAT IS THE ACCUSATION AGAINST GIANNI INFANTINO

Infatino's meetings with Lauber raised suspicions in the Swiss Justice (Photo: Reuters)

Special Prosecutor Stefan Keller opened criminal proceedings and investigates whether it existed "Abuse of office, violation of official secrecy, favoritism and instigation" in the secret and unrecorded meetings that Gianni Infantino had with the then Attorney General Michael Lauber and with the Valais chief prosecutor, Rinaldo Arnold, between 2016 and 2017.

• THE FIRST IMPACT OF THE CASE

As a result of this situation, the Swiss Attorney General, Michael Lauber, presented the resignation (Photo: Reuters)

Michael Lauber, a 54-year-old lawyer, has been in charge of the Swiss federal tax office since January 1, 2012. The investigation that was opened as a result of the suspicions that exist around these meetings ended in his resignation days ago. . Lauber will leave office at the end of August, but his resignation will become official in January 2021. “I respect the decision of the Federal Administrative Court. However, I continue to firmly reject the accusation of lies. Lack of confidence in me as Attorney General damages the Public Ministry of the Confederation. Therefore, and in the interest of the institution, I offer my resignation to the competent Judicial Commission ”, informed the official who had taken the reduction of salary as an initial punishment.

• GIANNI INFANTINO AND FIFA'S RESPONSE

From the FIFA offices in Switzerland they offered a statement with statements by Infantino (Photo: EFE)

The highest soccer body, which is based in Switzerland, published a statement during the last hours that contained statements by President Infantino – current and some previous – about this fact. "Meeting with the Swiss Attorney General is perfectly legitimate and perfectly legal. It is not a violation of anything. On the contrary, it is also part of the fiduciary duties of the FIFA President, ”they highlighted in that publication, taking up a response that the president of soccer had given on June 25, 2020.

They reported that Infantino encouraged FIFA to appear as a damaged party "in more than 20 procedures" only in Switzerland: "Therefore, it is legitimate to offer to contribute to the Swiss Attorney General on the clarification of these events, in the hope that those who committed criminal acts and damage to FIFA will be responsible for it. "

• THE MEETINGS THAT INITIATED THE INVESTIGATION

The first meeting between Lauber and Infantino would have taken place in March 2016, weeks after he was elected as FIFA president. According to the extensive report published by the media Tages-Anzeiger in 2018, the tax office confirmed that conclave that was intended to "discuss" the investigation on football and “clarify the position of FIFA as a plaintiff and injured party”. The swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung assured that Lauber and Infantino met during 2016 a total of two times (in Bern and Zurich) and that they maintained a third conclave in June 2017. The role of Alto Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold in investigating these meetings was also investigated.

• HOW THIS CASE STARTED

The case had its first indications at the end of 2018 as a result of some periodic publications (Photo: Lihueel Althabe)

In March of this year, Stefan Keller – President of the Obwalden Superior and Administrative Court – was appointed as the person in charge of examining the criminal charges that were being filed against Lauber and Infantino, following the first information that was known towards the end of 2018 that they indicated that there had been secret meetings with the FIFA president as the protagonist. Some of the first versions of these events were leaked from the publications of the group called Football Leaks, which receives nearly 80 journalists from 13 countries.

• LAUBER'S ROLE IN FIFA GATE

A few months after the start of the FIFA Gate, Lauber began to investigate some movements of Blatter and Michel Platini (Photo: Reuters)

In September 2015, Lauber promoted from the federal prosecution the opening of a criminal case against Blatter after having indications that he had incurred unfair administration, breach of trust and misappropriation. In that same process the name of Michel Platini for having received "An unfair payment" four years earlier by Blatter.

Lauber was investigating the transfer of World Cup television rights to Concacaf with a contract that he suspected had been unfavorable to FIFA's interests. That agreement had been signed in 2005 and it was for the World Cups South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014. In June 2016, the prosecutor's office reported that a new operation had been carried out at FIFA headquarters to seize evidence in the investigations against Blatter and Jerome Valcke, the FIFA general secretary between 2007 and 2015.

• THE BLATTER BACKGROUND

Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini were suspended by the Ethics Committee in 2015 as a result of the investigations they carried out on them (Photo: EFE)

After the process that started against Infantino, the Swiss media recalled what happened with Joseph Blatter in October 2015, when the FIFA Ethics Committee decided to suspend him from his position for 90 days, as well as Michel Platini (president of UEFA ) and Jerome Valcke (FIFA Secretary General) following the investigation by acts of corruption that was taking place. "During this time, the individuals indicated are prohibited from participating in any soccer activity nationally and internationally," said the statement. By then, Blatter had already announced that he would step down in February 2016.

“For me, the situation is clear. The FIFA ethics committee has to open a case against Mr. Infantino and suspend it ”, Blatter said in the last hours in a statement that disclosed the Reuters Agency, demanding similar measures on the man who before command FIFA was Secretary General of UEFA between 2009 and 2016.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Swiss Justice opened criminal proceedings and will investigate FIFA President Gianni Infantino

The FIFA statement after the criminal proceedings that began against Gianni Infantino in Switzerland

Swiss federal prosecutor resigned amid suspicions by FIFA Gate