The Settlers postponed once again, this time to a date to be destined

The development of The Settlersapparently it is proving more complicated than expected. Announced during the 2018 Gamescom with an expected release in the fall of 2019, last summer the Ubisoft Blue Byte urban strategy game suffered a first postponement that made the launch window change to a generic 2020.

Today we find that The Settlers has been postponed again, this time to a later date. The reasons have been widely explained by the development team in a post entrusted to the official blog: "We are incredibly grateful for your feedback and, in recent months, by running game tests and diaristic studies, one thing has become clear to us: while we are on the right path to creating a great game, we really want to create an exceptional game experience. Since quality is our top priority, we want to take the time to perfect the game. Therefore, we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the game's release to a later date. ".

Developers will take the extra time for carefully evaluate player feedback in order to provide "the best The Settlers possible". At the same time, however, I am unable to provide a new publication date. The intervention ends with a promise: "We assure you that we will keep you updated through The Settlers Alliance and our other channels as soon as we can provide more information.".

The Settlers, remember, is expected on PC. As the eighth chapter of the series, it will propose the mechanics that made it famous, graphics powered by Snowdrop Engine and new features developed by the original creator Volker Wertich, such as the food system and the motivational meta-game.