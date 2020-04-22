         The setting for the 'OK Google' recognition sensitivity is already being activated in some Google Home

Share it:

Something quite common for anyone who has a smart device compatible with Google Assistant, such as Google Home and Google Nest is the speaker to be activated even when no one has spoken to you. A possible solution is already being activated for some users: the sensitivity settings.

We knew that Google was working on the adjustment for a few months, although we had not yet seen its final appearance. It is now when some users start to see this option in the settings. They are therefore three levels of sensitivity.

Ok Google, tune your ear

Google claims to be now deploying among users the option to adjust sensitivity level in the voice recognition of 'Ok, Google'. There are three levels, so you can choose a lower sensitivity if your assistant activates very frequently or a higher sensitivity, if the opposite happens to you, that the Assistant seems to be hard of hearing and does not respond unless you scream.

This option must be set by the primary account of a device using the Google Home app. You will have to go to the settings of your compatible device -for example, a Google Home Mini- and you will find the setting in the section Plus. The option is called Hey, Google sensitivity.

You will then be presented with three options: lower sensitivity, default and higher sensitivity. The lower the sensitivity, the fewer times the wizard will be activated by mistake. With higher sensitivity it might be easier for the speaker to respond to you when you speak to it from a distance.

As usual, this novelty users are being activated from the server side, so it could take hours, days or even weeks to appear. The easiest way to check this is to see if the option appears in the Google Home application.

Track | Droid-life