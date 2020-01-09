 The series Y: The Last Man undergoes a major restart with the change of showrunners

Share it:

We have not had news of the adaptation series of "Y: The Last Man" FX since before last summer we knew that Eliza Clark would act as showrunner of the series after her previous managers, Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal, left the series due to creative differences. Although a few months later Brian K. Vaughan tried to reassure the spirits by ensuring that we would soon have news of the series, we had to wait several months to know that the series has suffered a major face lift.

The project is still alive in FX, but as its president explains John Landgraf what he defines is a great restart, what we assume has made them practically return to the exit box, hence this great delay in the project. Mashaka Croal and Green came to shoot the pilot episode of the series, but it seems that it is completely ruled out.

We have seen five or six scripts. We have not scheduled [its premiere] because it has not entered production. We change showrunners and we made a great restart on it. But it seems to be going well.

The production of the series has also not started with what remains to be seen if they can meet the premiere date in this 2020 as announced last year.

