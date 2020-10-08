The Series, the Holiday Special of the Disney + series arrives

Last year he debuted on Disney + High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the TV series inspired by the popular Disney films starring Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. This year, pending the second of the show, we will also have a Holiday Special.

In fact, next December, a special will arrive on the Disney streaming platform that will bring together several actors of the cast (Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Sofia Wylie, Mark St. Cyr Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, and Kate Reinders) to celebrate the holidays in full Disney and High School Musical style.

Not only music, thanks to the numerous covers, medleys and reinterpretations of the most beloved classics and the most popular Christmas-themed hits (and Hannukah!), But also stories and anecdotes from the cast about their festive traditions, the most beautiful gifts, the memories they are most attached to, and we will see them sharing their New Year’s resolutions with us.

There will also be one small preview from the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and the acoustic version of an unreleased song written by Joshua Bassett for the new episodes.

“The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones “said Tim Federle, creator and showrunner of the series and director and producer of the special. “The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is family in their own way, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share our traditions and music with our viewers.“.

The album of the special, High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special: The Soundtrack, will be available on the major services and the most popular streaming platforms starting from November 20, while the High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will arrive on Disney + on December 11th.