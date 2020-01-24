The series that we will see in 2020

Share it:

A new year begins, and the seriéfilos premieres are not made wait. 2020 will bring us a wave of new and old series on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar +, as well as on open television, with channels ranging from SyFy to Calle 13. All of them will try to repeat the deeds that in this year that just won the Emmy 'Fleabag winners ',' Chernobyl 'and' Game of Thrones ', the revolutionary' Undone 'and' Watchmen ', or the safety pins' Euphoria ',' The Boys ',' Believe me 'and The paper house'. And we fall short! We do not know if the numbers will be exceeded again (in 2019 there have been more than 500 series released, between new proposals and continuations), but we have no doubt that next year will be a year full of success. Here We collect all the premiere dates and where you can see them.

We will update as the information arrives, so … Attentive everyone!