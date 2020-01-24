The series that we will see in 2020

A new year begins, and the seriéfilos premieres are not made wait. 2020 will bring us a wave of new and old series on platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO and Movistar +, as well as on open television, with channels ranging from SyFy to Calle 13. All of them will try to repeat the deeds that in this year that just won the Emmy 'Fleabag winners ',' Chernobyl 'and' Game of Thrones ', the revolutionary' Undone 'and' Watchmen ', or the safety pins' Euphoria ',' The Boys ',' Believe me 'and The paper house'. And we fall short! We do not know if the numbers will be exceeded again (in 2019 there have been more than 500 series released, between new proposals and continuations), but we have no doubt that next year will be a year full of success. Here We collect all the premiere dates and where you can see them.
We will update as the information arrives, so … Attentive everyone!
one
Messiah (Season 1)
Release date: January 1.
It will look on: Netflix.
two
Anne with an E (Ana) (Season 3)
Release date: January 3.
It will look on: Netflix.
4
Safe Harbor (Miniseries)
Release date: January 6th.
It will look on: 13TH Street.
5
The swamp thing (Season 1)
7
Treadstone (Season 1)
8
AJ and the Queen (Season 1)
9
The New Pope (Season 2)
10
The visitor (Season 1)
12
Grace & Frankie (Season 6)
13
Small matches (Season 2)
14
The jetty (Season 2)
fifteen
Sex Education (Season 2)
16
Avenue 5 (Season 1)
18
The chilling adventures of Sabrina (Season 3)
19
The Magicians (Season 5)
twenty
The Good Place (Season 4 – Part Two)
twenty-one
Bojack Horseman (Season 6 – Part Two)
22
Locke & Key (Season 1)
2. 3
Katy Keene (Season 1)
26
Shame (Season 3)
27
The Girls of the Cable (Season 5)
28
High fidelity (Season 1)
29
Outlander (Season 5)
31
Better Call Saul (Season 5)
32
Altered Carbon (Season 2)
33
Virtual Hero (Season 2)
35
The conspiracy of America (Miniseries)
36
Little Fires Everywhere (Season 1)
37
The Mandalorian (Season 1)
38
The invisible line (Season 1)
40
The unit (Season 1)
41
Mrs. America (Season 1)
42
Normal people (Season 1)
Release date: spring.
It will look on: Hulu (USA).
43
American Gods (Season 3)
44
The Boys (Season 2)
Four. Five
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Season 1)
46
Westworld (Season 3)
48
The Alienist (Season 2)
49
Carnival Row (Season 2)
fifty
Killing Eve (Season 3)
51
Invincible (Season 1)
52
Modern Love (Season 2)
53
Perry Mason (Season 1)
54
After Life (Season 2)
Release date: 2020.
It will look on: Netflix.
55
The Undoing (Season 1)
56
The Maid's Tale (Season 4)
