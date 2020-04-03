the series signs Joby Harold as screenwriter

Share it:

More than 20 years have passed since the first of the Star Wars prequels directed by George Lucas was released. Once defenestrated, the generations that grew up with this new trilogy claim them today as great films that told us the story of one of the most complete villains in cinema: Anakin Skywalker a.k.a Darth Vader. Although this trilogy has its bad moments, one of the hits that everyone agrees on was the signing of Ewan McGregor as a young Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor who gave a new entity to the character and fans always highlight him as one of his favorites among the great catalog of characters that the Star Wars universe offers, so when Disney announced last summer of 2019 that we would see him again in a series for Disney +, there was no fan who was not excited. But pre-production has started bumpy. Not only because of the Coronavirus crisis, but because of problems with the scripts, which are being rewritten.

But at Disney they always want to be one step ahead, so they have decided to sign a new screenwriter to help Deborah Chow, the showrunner of the series, in the development of history. And it is none other than Joby Harold. This young screenwriter and producer has worked in series such as 'Spinning Out' on Netflix, as well as being the author of the script for 'El Rey Arturo' (2017) and main screenwriter of the remake that Zack Snyder is preparing for 'Army of the dead'.