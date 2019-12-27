the series returns to Netflix more addictive than ever

Share it:

Joe hates Los Angeles. He does not want to be here, but he must be on the other side of the country since the "ghost of last Christmas," his former Candace (Ambyr Childers), cornered him in New York. New life, new name and, for much of the first episode of season 2 of 'You', makes us believe that it has changed. Joe is back, and it's a pleasure.

Created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, 'You' came to the Netflix catalog a year ago as a surprise. A small series for a known cable channel (Lifetime) and which had stood out among the public. It was the late obsession of 2018 and this second season, just landed on the platform, is claimed again as the obsession of 2019.

So, in these new episodes we see Joe (Penn Badgley) acquire a new name, Will, rent an apartment and meet Love (Victoria Pedretti), the new "love of his life" in which he tries to constantly convince himself that he has changed and that old Joe has stayed in New York.

We will also have Delilah (Carmela Zumbado), a journalist and neighbor who lives with her little sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega), with which Joe will feel the duty of protection; the comedian with dark and perverse past Henderson (Chris D'Elia); the disastrous but friendly brother of Love, Forty (James Scully); and the real Will (Robin Lord Taylor) whom Joe keeps kidnapped.

New scenario, same sociopath

Apart from the change of scenery, the biggest difference between seasons is that the personality and characteristics of Love are strongly established from the beginning so that we know which is a woman (the cool girl, in fact) with very clear things. It's not like with Beck, it was more "blank canvas" and insecure.

This gives another layer of interest to the development of the plot and the relationship with Joe, which is no longer intended to be a sweet romantic but rather is out of place before the self-interest. He is out of the water and we even see him without knowing very well how to react to his new situation. And this before the ghost of Candace is finally embodied in the middle of the season.

This season 2 of 'You' retains all the ingredients that made it addictive, cloudy and more complex than it seems at first glance. Including that use of voiceover that is a hallmark and, in addition, it is one of the best that can be heard in any television production today.

Within the negative sections we find a use of flashback to Joe's childhood episodes It doesn't end up working well. Or, also, the fact that as soon as you arrive in Los Angeles, an airtight cage is built like the one in season 1, giving a sense of repetition in schemes that, although it is logical, seems forced.

But let's not fool ourselves, 'You' knows what series it is and what we expect from it and gives it to us. And these little spots hardly matter because here we have come to play, to hate (and love) Joe, to fall in love with Love and suffer for her. And, in short, to consume the ten episodes of 'You' as if it were a shot. Finish and want another round.