The series of Loki is already in preproduction, as revealed by a new photo of Tom Hiddleston

Loki is one of the most beloved villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Norse god of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, will be back thanks to the series that Marvel Studios has prepared on the character for Disney +.

The premiere of this long-awaited series is still far, although Hiddleston has revealed a few hours ago on his Instagram account, that the preproduction of Marvel's Loki It has already begun.

Through this endearing photo that brings together the entire team, the popular actor announces that we will have new news during 2020 about his next series with a "Loki Team. Preproduction has officially started! See you in the New Year."

This new story focuses on the Loki that we saw escape with the Tearract in Avengers: Endgame. Its premiere is scheduled for early 2021 and will lay the groundwork for Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse.

In addition, the series will also star Sophia Di Martino, who is rumored to be a female version of Loki. What we do not know is whether the god of mischief meets this version of himself or if he transforms into it. According to the comics, both options are valid.