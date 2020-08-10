"The series had to have another name"

Share it:

The Walking Dead spin-off, World Beyond, dedicated to the first generation of teenagers who grew up after the apocalypse, originally had to have a totally different title which, however, was not particularly popular with the cast.

This curious background was revealed by Alexa Mansour, protagonist of the show that will debut in October, during the Talk Dead to Me podcast. The young actress said: “We had no idea what the series was going to be called. Our codename on the era Monument, and I think it was pretty cool too. It was related to the fact that all the filming took place on Monument Street in Virginia. It seemed like a fantastic name and I wish it was the official one. "

During this period in which there was still no official definition of the series, there were many names to be suggested by the production and, what should have been the final name was the most hated by the cast. Fortunately, the production then chose the title we all know.

"We were joking all the time suggesting some stupid and absurd titles, such as The Kids of The Walking Dead and other names. Then World Beyond was suggested, and everyone liked it. We finally felt real. But the series could calling each other until the last Endlings o The Walking Dead: Endlings. None of us liked that name, to be honest. It was awful. I really mean it".

It is now clear that The Walking Dead: Worl Beyond will be somehow connected with the other series. This could be particularly easy with the main series as they both now follow the same timeline. The speech for the other spin-off is more difficult. Before being able to make a crossover of the three productions in fact, Fear The Walking Dead should make a significant leap forward in time. We'll see.