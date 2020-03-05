The sequel to The Return of the Witches signs director Adam Shankman

Share it:

Director Adam Shankman has been chosen to take over the continuation of The return of the witches, the cult film released in 1993 that will return with an exclusive sequel to Disney +, following the trail of premieres as the adaptation of The Lady and the Tramp in real action.

In the information provided by Variety, as they are those who have given the exclusive sasaplanding of Shankman, it is also mentioned that the three protagonists of the original film are still pending to join the project, but previously Jessica Parker said that Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy were interested in returning to these papers. The script would be in charge of Jen D'Angelo.

Shankman is currently in charge of the sequel to Encantada: the story of Giselle, also for the subscription service. Last year the director said they had the script in development and that the music was moving forward thanks to Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken. Also that Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will return in Disenchanted.

Shankman's last job was to direct an episode of AJ and the queen for Netflix, but he is known for being the choreographer of films such as A Step Forward, host in the So You Think You Can Dance dance program and director of the music movie Hairspray .

The return of Witches 2 is one of the many exclusive premieres that Disney + will offer as series, movies and various specials. Today we should have had a special presentation for the arrival of the service to Europe but recently it has been canceled due to fear of the coronavirus.