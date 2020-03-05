Entertainment

The sequel to The Return of the Witches signs director Adam Shankman

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Director Adam Shankman has been chosen to take over the continuation of The return of the witches, the cult film released in 1993 that will return with an exclusive sequel to Disney +, following the trail of premieres as the adaptation of The Lady and the Tramp in real action.

In the information provided by Variety, as they are those who have given the exclusive sasaplanding of Shankman, it is also mentioned that the three protagonists of the original film are still pending to join the project, but previously Jessica Parker said that Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy were interested in returning to these papers. The script would be in charge of Jen D'Angelo.

Shankman is currently in charge of the sequel to Encantada: the story of Giselle, also for the subscription service. Last year the director said they had the script in development and that the music was moving forward thanks to Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken. Also that Amy Adams, James Marsden, Idina Menzel and Patrick Dempsey will return in Disenchanted.

READ:  The ONE PIECE live-action showrunner speaks about the new series

Shankman's last job was to direct an episode of AJ and the queen for Netflix, but he is known for being the choreographer of films such as A Step Forward, host in the So You Think You Can Dance dance program and director of the music movie Hairspray .

The return of Witches 2 is one of the many exclusive premieres that Disney + will offer as series, movies and various specials. Today we should have had a special presentation for the arrival of the service to Europe but recently it has been canceled due to fear of the coronavirus.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.